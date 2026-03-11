Skip to Content
Empieza juicio de sospechosa de matar a tiros a una mujer

Nancy Prado

Ya inicio el juicio contra una mujer sospechosa de un crimen, se trata de Carla Flores, de 35 años quien mató a tiros a Ashley Brito, de 27 años.

Los investigadores señalan que ambas se conocieron en un bar de Indio y luego fueron con un amigo a un hotel ubicado en Indio Boulevard, donde estaban consumiendo drogas y durante una discusión balaceo a la víctima quien fue encontrada muerta con una herida de bala en el pecho y posteriormente arrestaron a la sospechosa.

