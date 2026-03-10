Skip to Content
Recortes en coberturas de Medi-Cal, migrantes indocumentados podrían verse afectados

Published 5:14 pm

Juan Montesló

Desert Hot Springs, California (KUNA) – El Departamento de Servicios de Atención Médica de California (DHCS), ha notificado a los beneficiarios de MEDI-CAL sobre los cambios que se realizarán en el presente año 2026, uno de ellos, es que, debido a una ley de California, los servicios dentales dejarán de estar cubiertos a partir del 1 de julio de 2026 (excepto en situaciones de emergencia).

El programa pasará a llamarse “MEDI-CAL de Alcance Limitado (o de Alcance Restringido)”.

Así mismo, desde el 1 de enero de 2026, DHCS congeló la inscripción en Medi-Cal para ciertos adultos indocumentados que reciben Medi-Cal de alcance completo financiado por el estado a través de los programas de Expansión para Adultos. Si bien esta congelación impedirá nuevas inscripciones para esta población, las personas ya inscritas en Medi-Cal de alcance completo seguirán siendo elegibles siempre que completen su renovación anual a tiempo.

El reporte completo lo tendrá esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

