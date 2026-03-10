Skip to Content
News

Cierre de escuela Saul Martínez

By
Published 5:14 pm

Nancy Prado

Agentes del sheriff ordenaron el cierre de la escuela Saul Martínez en Mecca después de recibir un reporte sobre una posible amenaza ayer a la 1 de la tarde.

Por precaución, las autoridades pusieron el plantel en alerta mientras realizaban una investigación.

Durante una hora estudiantes y personal permanecieron dentro de sus salones de clases.

Después de realizar una búsqueda exhaustiva en el lugar los agentes determinaron que no había peligro y todo volvió a normalidad a las 2 de la tarde.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.