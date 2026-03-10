Skip to Content
Accidente automovilístico en Indio

Published 5:14 pm

Nancy Prado

Un accidente automovilístico ocurrió cerca de la Avenida 48 y Hwy 111 en Indio donde chocaron un carro y un vehículo recreativo tipo RV el cual se incendió.

El área fue cerrada durante una hora mientras la policía, paramédicos y los bomberos hacían su trabajo.

Cuatro personas fueron trasladadas a un hospital con heridas leves.

