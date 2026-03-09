Skip to Content
Una persona murió después que su auto se estrellara contra un árbol en Palm Desert

Published 5:14 pm

Nancy Prado

Una persona murió después que el auto que manejaba se estrellara contra un árbol y se incendiara el sábado pasado por la noche en Palm Desert.

En la intersección de la calle Country Club Drive y El Dorado al llegar al lugar los bomberos encontraron el vehículo envuelto en llamas que fueron controlados en pocos minutos, lamentablemente el conductor del vehículo fue declarado muerto.

El área fue cerrada por varias horas mientras el forense hacia su trabajo.

Hasta el momento no han dado a conocer el nombre de la víctima.

