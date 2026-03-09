Skip to Content
Accidente en la I-10 tras incendio de tráiler que trasportaba vehículos

Nancy Prado

El tráfico se congestionó en los carriles hacia el oeste del freeway 10 ayer a las 10 de la mañana después de que un semai que transportaba varios autos se incendiara cerca de Whitewater, un carril fue cerrado mientras las cuadrillas y bomberos realizan labores de limpieza.

Los oficiales dijeron que el único ocupante del camión era el conductor, por lo que los Bomberos y paramédicos lo evaluaron, pero estaba consciente y caminando después de salir del semai.

Varios automóviles fueron destruidos por el fuego, así como la cabina del tráiler.

