Sujeto de Cathedral se declaró culpable

Published 2:31 pm

Nancy Prado

Un sujeto de Cathedral City se declaró culpable de cargos de abuso sexual infantil, se trata de David Hadley Pio de 66 años quien cometió varios actos sexuales con un menor de 14 años. El juez dictara sentencia el próximo 12 de junio en la corte de Indio. El sujeto fue arrestado en Junio 2012 después de ser acusado de abusar de un niño y mostrarle videos pornográficos mientras trabajaba como voluntario en deportes juveniles y permitía que los adolescentes fueran a su casa.

