Sospechoso de asesinato permanece detenido con fianza de $1 millón

Published 2:31 pm

Nancy Prado

Ayer se presentó en la corte el sospechoso de matar a un hombre de 27 años en el 2021.

Según la investigación Pedro González de 28 años fue arrestado el mes pasado y enfrenta cargos por balacear una casa ubicada cerca de la calle Burr y la Avenida 43 en Indio donde había varias personas y Joseph Espinoza Mendezresulto herido, por lo que fue transportado al hospital donde después murió, por lo que enfrenta cargos de asesinato. Regresara a la corte el 16 de marzo y está preso con una fianza de $1 millón de dólares.

