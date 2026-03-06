Skip to Content
Inició juicio del sujeto acusado de molestar niños

Nancy Prado

Ayer en la corte iniciaron los testimonios del juicio que enfrente un sujeto de 67 años acusado de molestar sexualmente a una niña y a dos niños.

Se trata de Oscar Álvarez residente de Palm Desert está en la cárcel de Indio sin derecho a fianza, según los fiscales los hechos ocurrieron en la década de 2010, pero salieron a la luz en 2023.

No mencionaron si el sospechoso y los menores se conocían.

