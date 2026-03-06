Skip to Content
Conductor huye tras manejar en sentido contrario en el I-10

Las autoridades dieron a conocer más detalles de la persecución de un sujeto que manejaba erráticamente y la policía de Palm Desert le ordenó detenerse en el área de la calle Bob Hope y la Ramon Road, pero el individuo acelero y se metió en sentido contrario del freeway 10 y cerca de la calle Gene Autry en Palm Springs abandono el auto y huyo por lo que de inmediato las autoridades realizaron una intensa búsqueda, pero no lo encontraron, no han dicho si ya lo identificaron.

