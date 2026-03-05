Skip to Content
Sunny Friday, warm & gusty weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - North winds will decrease along the Central Coast on Friday as east winds strengthen through the weekend - especially in Ventura County.

Santa Ana wind alerts have been issued for Ventura County through at least Saturday with 45mph gusts possible along the coast, 65mph inland.

Sunny skies will continue across the region as temperatures rise into the high 70s and 80s by Sunday.

Onshore flow returns early next week cooling us down back to the high 60s on Tuesday, before another warm spell is expected for late next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega

