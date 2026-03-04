Skip to Content
News

Oferta educativa busca evitar la fuga de talentos en el Valle de Coachella

By
Published 11:14 am

Juan Montesló

Palm Desert, California (KUNA) – El Colegio del Desierto se encuentra ofreciendo un evento para dar a conocer a la comunidad la oferta educativa que presentan, en su campus Palm Desert, con la intención de motivar a los jóvenes estudiantes del Valle de Coachella a estudiar una carrera de manera local y así evitar la fuga de talentos.

También se tendrá la presencia de empresas que faciliten la contratación para realizar pasantías y obtener experiencia laboral.

El reporte completo lo verá a las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.