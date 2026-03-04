Skip to Content
Las autoridades investigan un aparatos accidente en el que murió un hombre de 64 años en Chiriaco Summit

Published 5:14 pm

Lina Robles

Un aparatoso accidente ocurrió ayer a las 7:30 de la mañana en el freeway 10 cerca de la Box Canyon Road en el área de descanso ubicada en Chiriaco Summit donde el conductor de una camioneta que jalaba el remolque perdió el control, se salió del camino y se volcó.

El hombre de 64 quedó atrapado en el vehículo y al llegar los bomberos y paramédicos lo rescataron, pero ya había muerto.

El área fue cerrada mientras el forense, la grúa y los investigadores hacían su trabajo.

