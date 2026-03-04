Skip to Content
News

Buscan al conductor de un auto que era perseguido por ICE en la I-10 en Indio

By
Published 11:14 pm

Lina Robles

La policía de Indio recibió una llamada que reportaba que el conductor de un carro manejaba erráticamente y en sentido contrario por el área de la calle Monroe y la Avenida 42, cuando los agentes llegaron encontraron el vehículo abandonado ayer a las 7:30 de la mañana.

Durante la investigación descubrieron que poco antes agentes de la migra intentaron detener al individuo que manejaba por el freeway 10 y la calle Jackson, pero el individuo desobedeció y huyo.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.