Ya inició el juicio contra un exmaestro del CVUSD acusado de actos lascivos

By
Published 11:14 am

Lina Robles

Ya inició el juicio contra un ex asistente de maestro del Distrito Escolar Unificado del valle de Coachella acusado de actos lascivos.

Se trata de Noel Alvarado Valadez de 31 años que fue arrestado en el 2019.

Los investigadores alegan que sujeto comenzó a contactar a una joven de 15 años a través de las redes sociales.

Según el reporte la víctima se sintió cada vez más incomoda con las comunicaciones y decidió reportar al maestro que luego fue arrestado por la policía.

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

