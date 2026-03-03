Skip to Content
News

Tax Increase Options Could be Going to Santa Barbara Voters This Year


today at 2:08 am
Published 2:06 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -Tuesday Santa Barbara will consider 2026 ballot measures to increase funds as it faces upcoming financial challenges.

This includes an increase in the transient occupancy tax from 12% to 14%. Also a real property transfer tax.

A survey was just conducted to provide early voter insights.

This will be presented to the full City Council after a report recently to the Finance Committee.
To pass it will take a two-thirds vote later this year.

John Palminteri

