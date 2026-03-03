Skip to Content
Las autoridades arrestaron a un individuo que presuntamente entró a robar a una casa de Cathedral City y apuñaló a una persona

11:14 am

Lina Robles

La policía de Cathedral City recibió una llamada que reportaba un robo dentro de la comunidad de date Palm Country Club, donde ayer a las 7 de la noche un sujeto entró a una vivienda y apuñaló a una persona.

Cuando los oficiales llegaron al lugar el individuo aún estaba armado por lo que un oficial disparó su pistola contra el ladrón, de inmediato llegaron los paramédicos para transportar a los dos 2 heridos al hospital.

La policía informa que ningún oficial resultó herido pero el agente involucrado fue puesto en cese administrativo mientras continúa la investigación a cargo del sheriff.

