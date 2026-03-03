Skip to Content
La policía arrestó a sospechoso de haber asesinado a un joven en agosto del 2002 en La Quinta

Ya está en la cárcel un sujeto sospechoso de un asesinato que ocurrió hace más de 2 décadas.

Se trataba de Alex Uribe de 46 años quien fue arrestado por matar a balazos a Hernán Maquez en agosto del 2002 cuando los agentes respondieron a un accidente automovilístico cerca de la avenida Mendoza y calle Durango en la Quinta Cove, al llegar encontraron al joven de 27 años muerto dentro del vehículo con varias heridas de bala.

Los investigadores dicen que antes del tiroteo Marquez había estado en una fiesta donde se involucró en un pleito y cuando se iba del lugar fue baleado.

