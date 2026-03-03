Skip to Content
La familia de uno de los hombres asesinados a balazos en Palm Springs confirmó su identidad

Published 11:14 am

Lina Robles

La familia de una de las personas que murieron en una balacera el sábado pasado en Palm Springs dijo que su ser querido se llamaba Ervin Simmons.

El incidente ocurrió durante una fiesta de un club de motocicletas que se realizó en la zona industrial de P.S. cerca de la calle Indian Canyon al norte de la I-10.

Los investigadores dicen que el intercambio de disparos ocurrió tras un pleito por lo que dos personas murieron y otras tres resultaron heridas. Ervin Simmons tenía 37 años y dejo 3 hijos huérfanos.

Su hermana dijo que ellos estaban en un evento ya que los contrataron para servir comida. Cabe mencionar que la policía no ha realizado arrestos y creen que el pleito está relacionado con pandillas.

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

