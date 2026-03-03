Skip to Content
Celebran triunfo de equipo de soccer femenil de la escuela preparatoria Coachella Valley

By
Published 11:14 am

Juan Montesló

Ciudad de Coachella, California (KUNA) – El día de hoy se llevó a cabo un recorrido en honor y a celebración del equipo de soccer femenil de la High School Coachella Valley, el equipo conocido como Lady Arabs se dirige rumbo a loa primera ronda de los playoffs del campeonato estatal.

En entrevista con Telemundo 15 el entrenador del equipo, Francisco Morales, compartió cuan orgullosos se sienten del esfuerzo, la dedicación y el trabajo en equipo detrás de esta temporada histórica.

Todos los detalles los tendrá hoy en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

