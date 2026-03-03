Skip to Content
Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza buscan sospechosos en Indio

Published 11:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – La policía de Indio y la Patrulla Fronteriza están buscando a un conductor que se ha informado conducía por el lado equivocado de la carretera el martes en la mañana sobre la Calle Monroe.

La policía encontró el coche desocupado, sobre la Calle Galindo Cour. La policía de Indio se percato posteriormente que la patrulla fronteriza había estado buscando al mismo conductor.

No hay informes de arrestos esta noche

La policía de indio afirma que su implicación se limitó a responder a la llamada por conducción erratica—y que no participaron en ninguna operación de control migratorio.

Ademas nos enteramos que esta noche de que el jefe de la Patrulla Fronteriza, Greg Bovino, retoma sus funciones esta semana en el sector de el centro, que incluye el Valle de Coachella. Bovino era comandante general encargado de las operaciones en Minnesota.

Fue relevado de esas funciones en enero, poco después de la muerte a tiros de Alex Pretti.

