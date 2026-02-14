Skip to Content
News

Two Oxnard men dead from car crash early Saturday

MGN
By
New
today at 7:04 pm
Published 7:10 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Two 21-year-old Oxnard men died from a car crash on Highway 101 north of Ventura just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Ventura CHP.

CHP officers then found an overturned Chevy Colorado truck and the two people ejected from the car.

First responders took two people from the scene to a local hospital for treatment after pronouncing the 21-year-old driver of the car dead at the scene, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Highway 101 going southbound remained open despite the crash and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the Ventura CHP.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.