Two Oxnard men dead from car crash early Saturday

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Two 21-year-old Oxnard men died from a car crash on Highway 101 north of Ventura just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Ventura CHP.

CHP officers then found an overturned Chevy Colorado truck and the two people ejected from the car.

First responders took two people from the scene to a local hospital for treatment after pronouncing the 21-year-old driver of the car dead at the scene, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Highway 101 going southbound remained open despite the crash and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the Ventura CHP.