Ashlee Buzzard Procedural Hearing Held in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - Ashlee Buzzard, accused of murdering her 9-year-old daughter Melodee was scheduled for a status update hearing this morning.

Judge Stephen Dunkle announced that Buzzard was sick, and was unable to appear in court.

Public defender Erica Sutherland told the judge she has only just received the discovery of the case’s warrants and forensic evidence records.

The defense stated she thinks at next court date, they will have had the opportunity to go through the materials and that they’ll finally have what they need to set a preliminary hearing.

Sutherland also made a motion for Judge Dunkle to admonish spectators because at the last hearing, an audience member burst out and shouted something derogatory at Buzzard.

Judge Dunkle approved the motion, agreeing that court proceedings must be a safe place to conduct matters in a civil way, adhering to the Constitution’s protection of innocence until guilt is proven.

Dunkle set the next status update hearing for March 4th.

