Filmmaker Seminars Hosted in a New Music Academy of the West location

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - There's a new location for this year's Santa Barbara International Film festival, where film fans can enjoy free seminars.

Recently the Music Academy of the West expanded its reach from its well established Montecito performance and teaching studios and it now has a building in downtown.

It's at 901 State Street on the corner of Canon Perdido Street.

Renovations will begin soon, but for this year's film festival it is open for filmmaker discussions.

One of those attending Summerland resident Teri Guillies said it helps her learn how the movies were made and even go deeper into some topics. It is similar to her book reading clubs, with talks afterwards.

"You know, this person brings different people, brings different things to the story. So just like during this, it brought so many different, things to their story," she said after one of the session. During that hour-long event she also asked a question to the panel.

The filmmaker seminars are free.

They take place every day at 11 a.m.

Some of the topics include sound as the main character, documentary activism, crafting the screenplay and Chicano movement in the arts.