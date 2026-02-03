Rally Held in Solvang to Support Greenland

SOLVANG, Calf. (KEYT) - Residents took to the streets this weekend telling President Trump to leave Greenland alone. It took place in Solvang.

The city is known as the Danish capital of America and was founded by the Danish in 1911. About 200 residents gathered along Mission Drive for the "Hands Of Greenland" rally Saturday because of Greenland's political ties with Denmark.

Along with the united effort with signs drawing awareness to their loyalty, there were also many speeches from the community and elected leaders.

Rally organizers say that this is a grassroots response to the widespread distress felt across the community.

They say it is time for Solvang and for anyone who supports the rights and integrity of both Denmark and Greenland to send a message.

The group of about 200 also held up signs along Mission Drive and encouraged drivers to honk horns.

President Trump says the U.S. needs more access and control of Greenland for defensive purposes in case of a military conflict.