Skip to Content
News

Santa Barbara Walkout Marks Protest Over Trump’s Return to Power

By
New
Published 12:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Students, educators, and community members across Santa Barbara are expected to walk out of classes and workplaces to protest former President Donald Trump’s return to national political power.

Organizers encouraged participants to leave class temporarily, emphasizing the walkout as a peaceful show of civic engagement rather than a disruption.

The focus of the demonstration is to move political concerns into the public eye.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.