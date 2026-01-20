Santa Barbara Walkout Marks Protest Over Trump’s Return to Power
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Students, educators, and community members across Santa Barbara are expected to walk out of classes and workplaces to protest former President Donald Trump’s return to national political power.
Organizers encouraged participants to leave class temporarily, emphasizing the walkout as a peaceful show of civic engagement rather than a disruption.
The focus of the demonstration is to move political concerns into the public eye.