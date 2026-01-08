Indoor Pickleball Center in Goleta Moves Closer to Opening

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - An indoor pickleball center planned for Goleta is one step closer to becoming a reality, as new video shows construction now underway at the site.

The facility is part of The Picklr, a national indoor pickleball brand that continues to expand across the country. Construction footage from the Goleta location shows crews actively working inside the building, transforming the space into multiple indoor courts designed for year-round play.

Owners report the project has been months in the making and are excited to see visible progress.

Video from a completed Picklr location in Scottsdale offers a preview of what the Goleta center will look like once finished, featuring professional-style courts, bright lighting, and open viewing areas.

The Goleta location is expected to offer leagues, lessons, and open play, helping meet the growing demand for pickleball on the South Coast. The sport has surged in popularity in recent years, becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

Owners are aiming to open later this year, pending final construction and inspections.

Once complete, the Goleta facility will be the first indoor pickleball center of its kind in the area.