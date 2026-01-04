Skip to Content
News

Struggling Gauchos lose again

UC_Santa_Barbara_Gauchos_logo.svg
Gauchos go 0-2 on road trip
By
Published 7:50 am

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KEYT) - UCSB got another late wake-up call and lost for the fourth time in the past five games.

The Gauchos were down 14-0 at Cal State Northridge to start the game and lost 74-65 to fall to 2-2 in the Big West and 9-6 overall.

Slow starts recently against Utah Valley, Green Bay and Cal State Fullerton have led to Gauchos losses.

UCSB had a poor shooting game against the Matadors making only 21 of 61 shots including just 6-for-30 from three-point distance.

Aidan Mahaney was 1-for-13, Zion Sensley was 2-for-10 and Colin Smith made just 1 of his six field goal attempts.

The Gauchos are just 2-4 without point guard Miro Little who has missed the last six games with a foot injury. He is close to returning to the lineup.

UCSB had 38 turnovers on their 0-2 road trip with freshman CJ Shaw committing 14 of those playing out of position at point guard. Shaw did lead UCSB with 20 points at CSUN.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.