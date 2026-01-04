Struggling Gauchos lose again

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KEYT) - UCSB got another late wake-up call and lost for the fourth time in the past five games.

The Gauchos were down 14-0 at Cal State Northridge to start the game and lost 74-65 to fall to 2-2 in the Big West and 9-6 overall.

Slow starts recently against Utah Valley, Green Bay and Cal State Fullerton have led to Gauchos losses.

UCSB had a poor shooting game against the Matadors making only 21 of 61 shots including just 6-for-30 from three-point distance.

Aidan Mahaney was 1-for-13, Zion Sensley was 2-for-10 and Colin Smith made just 1 of his six field goal attempts.

The Gauchos are just 2-4 without point guard Miro Little who has missed the last six games with a foot injury. He is close to returning to the lineup.

UCSB had 38 turnovers on their 0-2 road trip with freshman CJ Shaw committing 14 of those playing out of position at point guard. Shaw did lead UCSB with 20 points at CSUN.