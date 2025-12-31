Skip to Content
News

Back-to-Back Rains Raise Questions for Santa Barbara Retail

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
today at 12:07 pm
Published 11:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara is facing another round of rain as storms continue after Christmas week.

With repeated downpours falling during the holiday season, questions are emerging about how wet weather could influence downtown shopping activity.

A store owner at Crafters Library says rainy conditions may discourage visitors, particularly tourists who drive much of downtown foot traffic, while indoor, experience-based shops could be less affected.

The impact of back-to-back storms on retail remains to be seen as the rain continues.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.