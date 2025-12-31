Back-to-Back Rains Raise Questions for Santa Barbara Retail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara is facing another round of rain as storms continue after Christmas week.

With repeated downpours falling during the holiday season, questions are emerging about how wet weather could influence downtown shopping activity.

A store owner at Crafters Library says rainy conditions may discourage visitors, particularly tourists who drive much of downtown foot traffic, while indoor, experience-based shops could be less affected.

The impact of back-to-back storms on retail remains to be seen as the rain continues.