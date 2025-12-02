Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Library Partners with Grace Fisher for Disability Awareness Through the Arts

December 2, 2025 6:17 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library is teaming up with the Grace Fisher Foundation and a youth makers market to celebrate disability awareness through art and storytelling on Saturday.

Attendees can enjoy a short film, an information session with Grace Fisher, hands-on craft activities, and holiday shopping—all in one experience. The event is designed for all ages and encourages creativity, empathy, and understanding.

The collaboration highlights inclusion and youth leadership while making the arts accessible to the entire community, showing how partnerships can bring people together around important social causes.

The event will be held at the Michael Towbes Library Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

