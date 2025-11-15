Texas National Guard troops expected to leave Chicago and return home, source says

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Texas National Guard troops are expected to leave Chicago and return to their home state very soon, a source familiar with the planning told CNN, after weeks in limbo as a court battle played out over the legality of their deployment.

Specific timing is unclear but preparations are now underway for their redeployment, the source said.

Two hundred federalized troops had arrived in the city over a month ago with a mission from the Trump administration to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other US Government personnel – but instead stayed waiting at training bases for weeks.

The deployment was halted by a federal judge who said there was no justification to bring in the military. And the Supreme Court took the rare step of asking for additional briefing in that high-profile case.

The Texas National Guard members had been activated by President Donald Trump under Title 10 status in early October, and drew immediate backlash amid increasingly tense protests at the ICE facility in the suburb of Broadview, Illinois.

On Friday, US Northern Command said, “in the coming days, the Department will be shifting and/or rightsizing our Title 10 footprint in Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago to ensure a constant, enduring, and long-term presence in each city.”

CNN has reached out to the US Northern Command for further information on what this will mean for troops in those cities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.