Maine Rep. Jared Golden won’t run for reelection, opening a tough seat for Democrats in 2026

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine announced Wednesday that he would not seek reelection in 2026, putting pressure on his party to hold one of the toughest seats in the country for them next year.

“I don’t fear losing. What has become apparent to me is that I now dread the prospect of winning,” Golden wrote in The Bangor Daily News. “Simply put, what I could accomplish in this increasingly unproductive Congress pales in comparison to what I could do in that time as a husband, a father and a son.”

Golden’s decision robs Democrats of the advantage of incumbency in one of the country’s top battleground districts, which Golden won by less than 1 point last year while Trump carried it by roughly 10 points.

The Marine veteran, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, has defended Maine’s sprawling, rural 2nd District as President Donald Trump has done well there. But even as Golden’s been key to bolstering numbers in the House Democratic Caucus, he’s long bucked party leadership in Washington, DC.

Golden on Wednesday pointed to the record-breaking length of the government shutdown, writing that “the nonstop, hyperbolic accusations and recriminations by both sides reveal just how broken Congress has become.” His simmering frustration with party politics in Washington was apparent last month when he castigated members of his own party over the shutdown, which he wrote was “driven by demands, from some in the Democrats’ base and far-left groups, for the party to visibly ‘fight’ Donald Trump.”

Amid the backbiting, Golden drew a primary challenge from Maine state Auditor Matthew Dunlap, who criticized the moderate congressman for his series of high-profile breaks with Democrats since entering Congress in 2019.

In announcing his retirement from Congress, Golden expressed skepticism about his challengers including Dunlap and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

“My sincere hope is that by creating an open seat, my departure makes space for a competitive primary for both Democrats and Republicans, as Paul LePage and Matt Dunlap are a far cry from being standard bearers of the generations that will inherit the legacy of today’s Congress,” Golden said.

The four-term congressman and father of young children also invoked recent high-profile episodes of political violence and threats against his own family in explaining his decision — including, he wrote, one that saw his family “sitting in a hotel room on Thanksgiving last year after yet another threat against our home.”

Golden insisted the electoral challenge of defending his seat wasn’t part of his calculus.

“I know that if I were to continue my campaign, I would prevail. My record of winning the most challenging district held by any Democrat — of outperforming the top and bottom of the ticket four times — speaks for itself,” he said.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Suzan DelBene praised Golden while pointing to Tuesday night’s election results as a hopeful sign for the party in the 2026 midterms.

“His efforts to revitalize the Blue Dog Coalition have helped to grow our party, and his willingness to cross the aisle and find bipartisan solutions was deservedly rewarded time and time again by his constituents who continued to re-elect him despite bruising campaigns,” the Washington state Democrat said in a statement.

“Last night’s election results make clear that voters are ready to elect a Democratic majority that keeps its promise to lower costs and fight for everyday people,” she added, committing “everything necessary” to keep Maine’s 2nd District blue.

But Golden on Wednesday offered a warning to members of his party, whom he cautioned are “allowing the most extreme, pugilistic elements of our party to call the shots.”

“This year, reeling from the losses of the last election, too many Democrats have given into demands that we use the same no-holds barred, obstructionary tactics as the GOP,” he said.

