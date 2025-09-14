New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani in NYC mayoral race

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

New York (CNN) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday endorsed New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, calling him “a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable” despite their disagreements.

Hochul’s endorsement, published in The New York Times, makes her the latest high-profile Democrat and the most powerful in the state to back the 33-year-old democratic socialist’s campaign. It also puts new pressure on other high-profile Democrats withholding their backing of Mamdani, notably House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Brooklyn residents.

The governor’s endorsement breaks from more than two months of cautious distance. She initially refused to endorse Mamdani after he shocked former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June.

“In the past few months, I’ve had frank conversations with him. We’ve had our disagreements,” she wrote. “But in our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family. I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support.”

Mamdani’s campaign focused on affordability and progressive agenda items like free city buses, government-run grocery stores and taxing the city’s wealthiest residents.

Following the primary, Hochul specifically cited concerns about Mamdani’s proposal to tax the wealthy, saying she believed it would encourage people to leave the state. Tax increases have to be passed by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor.

Hochul’s endorsement is likely to carry significant political implications for both her and Mamdani. It could help bridge the gap between Mamdani’s left-wing support and the Democratic establishment, including some who view Mamdani with skepticism due to his association with democratic socialism and his criticisms of Israel. It could also shore up Hochul’s standing with progressives ahead of her own reelection campaign next year.

Notably, Hochul’s column did not mention Mamdani’s proposal to raise taxes on the wealthy. It addressed their conversations about antisemitism and providing resources to the New York Police Department.

“I’ve been glad to see him meet with Jewish leaders across the city, listening and addressing their concerns directly. I look forward to working together to make sure New Yorkers of all faiths feel safe and welcome in New York City,” Hochul wrote.

Mamdani previously called to defund the police but has pledged not to do so if he is elected mayor. He has also disavowed previous statements in which he called police racist and wicked.

Hochul, who served as lieutenant governor under Cuomo and ascended to the top office following his resignation, took a swipe at her former boss and the incumbent mayor, Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent in the general election, for their perceived ties to President Donald Trump. The president, a Queens native, has pushed to consolidate opposition to Mamdani, whom he has labeled a “communist.”

“Anyone who accepts his tainted influence, or benefits from it, is compromised from the start,” Hochul wrote.

Mamdani issued a statement Sunday thanking Hochul for “her support in unifying our party.”

“Governor Hochul has made affordability the centerpiece of her work,” he said. “I look forward to fighting alongside her to continue her track record of putting money back in New Yorkers’ pockets and building a safer and stronger New York City where no one is forced to leave just so they can afford to raise a family.”

