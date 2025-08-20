One injured after vehicle collision in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. - One person was injured after a SUV and commercial truck crashed in the Jonata Park area, north of Buellton.

The driver of the SUV escaped the vehicle and was transported to Marian Medical Center by ambulance with minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the truck denied transport to the hospital.

The Highway 101 Northbound is currently closed to separate the vehicle and tow it away.

This is a developing story, we will update you with the latest as it comes in.