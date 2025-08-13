Best private K-12 schools in the Los Angeles metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Los Angeles metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#25. Highland Hall Waldorf School
– Location: Northridge, CA
– Enrollment: 219 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#24. United Christian Academy
– Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
– Enrollment: 891 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#23. Arroyo Pacific Academy
– Location: Arcadia, CA
– Enrollment: 165 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#22. City of Knowledge School
– Location: Pomona, CA
– Enrollment: 160 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#21. Village Christian School
– Location: Sun Valley, CA
– Enrollment: 1,025 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#20. Ribét Academy
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 163 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#19. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac School
– Location: Temecula, CA
– Enrollment: 737 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#18. Pilgrim School
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 373 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#17. South Hills Academy
– Location: West Covina, CA
– Enrollment: 408 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#16. Southlands Christian Schools
– Location: Rowland Heights, CA
– Enrollment: 492 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#15. Sequoyah School
– Location: Pasadena, CA
– Enrollment: 457 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#14. The Buckley School
– Location: Sherman Oaks, CA
– Enrollment: 830 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#13. Brentwood School
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 1,252 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#12. Wildwood School
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 728 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#11. New Covenant Academy
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 138 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#10. Campbell Hall
– Location: Studio City, CA
– Enrollment: 1,157 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#9. Pacific Academy – Irvine
– Location: Irvine, CA
– Enrollment: 165 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#8. Viewpoint School
– Location: Calabasas, CA
– Enrollment: 1,102 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#7. St. Margaret’s Episcopal School
– Location: San Juan Capistrano, CA
– Enrollment: 1,250 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#6. TVT Community Day School
– Location: Irvine, CA
– Enrollment: 845 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#5. Oakwood School
– Location: North Hollywood, CA
– Enrollment: 838 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#4. Chadwick School
– Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA
– Enrollment: 862 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#3. Sierra Canyon School
– Location: Chatsworth, CA
– Enrollment: 1,189 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#2. Polytechnic School
– Location: Pasadena, CA
– Enrollment: 872 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences
– Location: Santa Monica, CA
– Enrollment: 1,201 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+