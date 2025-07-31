Community mourns 9-year-old Sophia Subedi at her funeral after drowning at Hersheypark

By Michael Fuller, Baylee Martin

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Hearts were heavy Wednesday evening as the community remembers Sophia Subedi — the 9-year-old girl who tragically lost her life in a drowning incident at Hersheypark’s Boardwalk last week.

A funeral was held for her at Geigle Funeral Home in Harrisburg where hundreds of people showed up in honor of Sophia’s life.

Sophia Subedi is described by those who knew her as bubbly, kind, and full of life.

“We all are devastated,” said Madap Sharma, Sophia’s great uncle. “We all are in shock. The grieving process still continues. The healing has not begun yet. The funeral is just ended. But life has to go on.”

“She was really lovely,” echoed Tilak Niroula, the president of the Bhutanese Community. “She was so kind. She was hugging people. She was saying hi to people like, you know, strangers walking the sidewalks. She was just saying hi. Hello. Namaste.”

On July 24, Sophia lost her life after drowning in the wave pool at Hersheypark’s Boardwalk.

Her family spoke out for the first time, saying her loss will leave what they say is “a chasm” in their hearts forever.

Sophia was a member of the Bhutanese community in Harrisburg, which is 50,000 members strong.

Niroula added, “We came together to support each other. That’s the culture. There’s the, you know, the strong fabric of our community … It’s really hard to say, like, she’s no longer with us.”

Their grieving ritual spans 16 days of spiritual ceremonies that will begin to bring peace and healing to the entire family.

“The loss has been irreparable,” said Sharma. “We only wish and pray that Sophia’s soul rest in peace in heaven.”

A GoFundMe has been set up in Sophia’s honor and has raised over $26,000 and is continuing to rise.

