SB Humane pawties with Lottie on your morning news

Santa Barbara, Calif.- SB Humane chief operating officer Dori Villalon joined your morning news with Lottie, a four year old Shih Tzu.

Lottie came from a transfer partner SB Humane works with in Taft, and likely an overcrowded shelter.

She was really matted when she arrived at SB Humane, but has since received a makeover and is ready for a new home.

Dori also highlighted Meatball, a 4-6 month old kitten at the Santa Barbara campus. Meatball is described as playful and affectionate. He also has FIV+ meaning his immune system is weaker than other cats. This means he will need to live indoors only, but can still live a long and healthy life.

Po, a Siberian husky, is another animal waiting for a home. He has been with SB Humane ever since January. He is housetrained and loves to play with other dogs.

SB Humane will also be at several upcoming events. In a few weeks, they will be at National Night Out in Santa Maria. They will also be at the UCSB Dog Days of Summer film series on August 8th, and have a vaccine clinic at Day in the Park in Santa Maria on August 17th.