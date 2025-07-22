St. Louis restraint chair death becomes 12th in past 12 years in Missouri

By Matt Flener

ST. LOUIS (KMBC) — A man’s death over the weekend, after authorities found him unconscious at the St. Louis City Justice Center, marks the 12th death in Missouri linked to a restraint chair or full body restraint system in the past 12 years, according to a KMBC 9 News investigation.

Nationwide, 102 people in 29 states died or reported injuries after law enforcement’s use of restraint chairs or full-body restraints, KMBC’s analysis found.

Those restraint systems are designed to control inmates during severe mental health or behavioral problems.

But KMBC’s investigation found a pattern of deputies, officers, and jail guards ignoring manufacturer warnings and medical checks, keeping inmates fully restrained for hours, or even days.

Now, authorities are going through a fresh round of questions and investigation after the death of Samuel Hayes Jr., 31, on Saturday.

Hayes died after authorities say he got into a fight with another detainee. Jail authorities put Hayes into a restraint chair around 8:23 p.m., according to a city statement.

Around 10 p.m., they found him unresponsive.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer released a statement on Sunday, saying her thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Hayes.

“While the facts are being gathered, my office is committed to ensuring accountability and a full review of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” her statement said. “I have been clear about my commitment to ensuring the safety of those in our care at the jail, and reforming the jail is one of my top priorities.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is now investigating the death.

The department’s Force Investigations Unit is responsible for investigating all in-custody deaths and deadly force incidents involving law enforcement that occur within the City of St. Louis.

“Detectives will conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation and prepare a full report,” a SLMPD statement said.

“I have questions of how he was restrained in the chair. How tight was the straps?” said Aldridge, who has recently led an oversight committee looking into concerns about the St. Louis City Justice Center.

“Was people checking on him?” he said. “Did he have any medical issues?”

Aldridge said he is interested in looking into the training of officers involved in Hayes’ custody and placement in the restraint chair.

Changes and updates to training after KMBC 9 Restrained investigation and documentary.

Dozens of jail administrators have updated training and policies after KMBC’s Restrained investigation.

McPherson County, Kansas Detention Center Captain Arlo Blevins is responsible approximately 50 inmates and 17 staff members.

“I think it really it just shocked me,” Blevins said after watching KMBC’s Restrained documentary. “I don’t know how else to put it. You would think nothing shocks me after 30 years. But it did. It made me angry.”

Blevins required his staff to take a small test as a part of training after they watch KMBC’s Chronicle to make sure they never restrain inmates the wrong way.

“People were angry,” Blevins said. “And that’s absolutely true. I mean, I don’t think I had anybody that went, ‘Yeah, that’s okay.’”

Blevins is also one of 55 jail administrators in Kansas and Missouri changing jail policies after KMBC’s Restrained investigation.

Sheriffs and corrections leaders are now banning taser or pepper spray use on fully restrained inmates after seeing the video KMBC revealed.

KMBC has filed a Missouri Sunshine Request to learn more about the death of Samuel Hayes Jr.

