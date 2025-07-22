Postal worker stabbed after verbal altercation, authorities say

By Mauricio Maldonado

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A U.S. Postal Service worker was stabbed Monday afternoon during a confrontation in Biscayne Park, near North Miami, and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Officers with the Biscayne Park Police Department responded after 2:30 p.m. to reports of a possible stabbing near Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 117th Street, police said in a statement.

Suspect in custody, victim hospitalized

When officers arrived, they located the alleged offender and took the individual into custody without incident.

First aid was rendered to the victim, who sustained what appeared to be a stab wound to the torso.

The victim was reported to be conscious and alert at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the postal worker and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities said he is in stable condition and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Verbal altercation escalated, officials say

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the incident began as a verbal altercation between the postal employee and a person on the street. The confrontation then escalated, resulting in the stabbing.

Biscayne Park Police are leading the investigation, with assistance from U.S. Postal Inspectors, who responded to the scene.

Authorities say the incident is being treated as isolated and the investigation remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.