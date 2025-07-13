Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins arrested on battery and domestic violence charge

By Associated Press

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested Saturday night in Florida on a charge of battery and domestic violence.

According Broward County arrest records, Judkins was jailed overnight and was awaiting his first court appearance. The charge is described in the arrest report as “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.”

The charge is a misdemeanor. The records do not indicate if Judkins has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of the incident and gathering more information.

CNN has reached out to Judkins’ representation for comment.

The 21-year-old Judkins was the 36th overall pick in the April draft after rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns at Ohio State last season.

The Browns drafted Judkins in the hopes that he could become the team’s lead running back after Nick Chubb signed with the Houston Texans. Cleveland also drafted Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

Judkins is the only member of the Browns’ seven-player draft class who has not signed his rookie contract. Cleveland’s rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.