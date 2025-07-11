Best public middle schools in the Los Angeles metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Los Angeles metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,387 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#9. Western Center Academy
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Hemet Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 741 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#8. Nick G. Parras Middle School
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Redondo Beach Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,036 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#7. Larchmont Charter School
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 1,631 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#6. Ridgecrest Intermediate School
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 917 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#5. Rancho Learning Center
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Arcadia Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 72 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#4. Granada Hills Charter
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Granada Hills, CA
– Enrollment: 6,014 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#3. The Science Academy STEM Magnet
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 513 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#2. Riverside STEM Academy
– School grades: 5-12
– Location: Riverside Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 659 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 725 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+