80 AFFORDABLE HOUSING UNITS IN GUADALUPE REPRESENT INSPIRATIONAL LOCAL FAMILY.

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Escalante Meadows cut the ribbon Friday morning, a proud moment for the city of Guadalupe.

The site has undergone a drastic renovation process that has lasted over five years.

The site is named after Escalante, rooting this project in family, future, and quality of life.

High efficiency, climate-smart features such as EV charging, a community center open for use by non-profits, and a children’s center specializing in early childhood development are the crown jewels Escalante Meadows.

There is also a program for extra medical help for high risk members of the community, and it's all contained in this affordable housing project.

Congressman Carbajal spoke with pride about the achievement, and many of the speakers commended the Escalante family and HASBARCO for the collaborative and unified effort to meet the needs of so many high risk Americans.

