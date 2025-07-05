4 food truck companies face online backlash following their services at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

By Cassie Martinez, Julie Calhoun

OCHOPEE, Florida (WSVN) — A TikTok video showing four food trucks enter the new immigration detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” on its opening day sparked online outrage.

As of Thursday night, the video gained more than four million views and 20,000 comments, as the facility is criticized for environmental and humanitarian concerns.

“Are they seriously celebrating with food from the very people they are locking up there?!” said an outraged commenter.

“Is this a joke? They’re not really bringing Mexican food for the guards to eat in front of the deportees,” said another.

The outrage continued to grow, with one person even posting a call to action to “boycott all of these companies.”

The virality prompted the companies to respond quickly, each one posting statements to social media.

Churromania, a popular chain known for its intercultural churros, said it’s an international company founded by immigrants and created jobs for immigrant families.

It went on to say in a statement:

“We take full responsibility for how this looked. That’s why we’re moving fast to reinforce internal processes and brand oversight to make sure anything tied to our name clearly reflects what we actually stand for.”

Ms. Cheezious, a popular Miami sandwich truck that was also spotted Tuesday, said:

“Ms. Cheezious food truck was approached by a disaster response company to aid in providing meals for active service members stationed at the immigration site. Contrary to misleading online narratives, our presence was not part of any celebration or grand opening, and we are not engaged in ongoing services there.”

Kona Ice, a shaved ice truck, said one of its franchisees was booked through an unknown agency, and said:

“Our brand exists to bring a moment of happiness, and we recognize the importance of ensuring that mission is never misinterpreted. Kona Ice, as a brand, remains firmly committed to fostering inclusion, positivity and togetherness.”

Elote Lovers, a Mexican street food and corn truck, posted a statement on social media that said:

“We do not support, condone or align ourselves with any form of oppression, abuse or injustice. We never have and never will. But intent does not erase harm, and for the hurt we’ve caused, we are truly, deeply sorry.”

The food trucks were seen on the same day Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump toured the facility after crews worked quickly to set up the immigration detention center in just eight days.

All four companies involved claim their participation was not an endorsement, and that they do not have a political agenda. The companies also stated they are changing their policies of how their services are booked.

