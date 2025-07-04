What’s open and closed on July 4, 2025

By Nayeli Jaramillo-Plata, CNN

(CNN) — As Americans celebrate 249 years of independence with fireworks and barbecues, many businesses will be closed for the day.

The Fourth of July marks the birth of American independence, the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. As a federal holiday, the Fourth means many government offices, banks and some businesses will be closed, so it’s worth checking what’s open before heading out.

This year, the Fourth of July will fall on a Friday.

Grocery stores

Target and Walmart locations will be open during their regular local hours. Most grocery stores under Kroger — which includes Fred Meyer, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Ralphs and QFC — will be open during their regular hours on July 4. However, store hours may vary by location.

Whole Foods, Wegmans and Food Lion will also remain open as usual, while Trader Joe’s will close early at 5 p.m. ALDI stores will close at 4 p.m. Sam’s Club will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Costco warehouses, however, will be closed for the holiday.

Make sure to check with local retailers and restaurants for their Independence Day hours before visiting.

Retail

Most TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls locations will be open until 8 p.m. Nordstrom, JCPenney and Macy’s will operate under normal business hours.

Dollar General and Dollar Tree will also be open, though hours may vary.

Beauty retailers Sephora and Ulta Beauty will remain open if you’re in need of a last-minute skincare or makeup run.

Pharmacies

CVS stores and pharmacies will be open, though some may operate on reduced hours. Walgreens stores will follow regular hours, but most of its pharmacies — except 24-hour and select locations — will be closed. Rite Aid will remain open as usual.

Check each stores website or call your local store for the most accurate hours.

Financial services

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed for the holiday. Since July 4 is a Federal Reserve banking holiday, most bank branches across the country will also be closed. However, online banking services and ATMs will remain available.

Postal services

Independence Day is a holiday for the United States Postal Service, so it won’t be picking up or delivering mail.

UPS will not offer pickup or delivery service either, although UPS Express Critical will be available for urgent shipments.

Most FedEx services will be closed as well, but FedEx Custom Critical will remain open for time-sensitive deliveries.

Government offices

Nonessential government offices will be closed on Friday, including the DMV and public libraries.

