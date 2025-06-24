EgolenaHK // Shutterstock

Most popular diamond shapes in California

While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices.

In the Golden State, creativity meets romance. While timeless elegance keeps the Round Brilliant at the top, emerging shapes like Heart, Rose cuts, and Kite reflect California’s artistic, innovative spirit. These bold choices pair well with minimal solitaire settings that let the stone’s unique shape shine.

VRAI, a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamonds, shares the most popular diamond shapes in California.

Most popular diamond shapes in the U.S.

1. Round Brilliant

2. Oval

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Radiant

Most popular diamond shapes in California

1. Round Brilliant

2. Oval

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Marquise

This story was

produced by

VRAI and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.