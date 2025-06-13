Skip to Content
News

What a roommate can save you in 100 US cities

By
Published 2:43 pm

What a roommate can save you in 100 US cities

Rent prices can shift dramatically depending on local housing demand, sometimes pricing renters out entirely. With the price tag of a one-bedroom rental in many large U.S. cities topping over $2,000 per month, those looking to sign a lease may be hesitant to potentially overextend an already-tight budget. Financial advisors often follow a general rule of thumb: You should not spend more than 28% of your gross income on housing to maintain a sustainable budget. However, in the most expensive cities, this can put people earning the U.S. median household income of $80,610 overextended on housing costs.

One approach to maintaining a short commute and city benefits while cutting costs is to consider adding a roommate to the equation to split housing expenses. But roommates have unquantified costs as well—such as lack of privacy, unexpected guests, or other potential inconveniences. So this begs the question: At what point is it worth adding a roommate to the mix?

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the average savings for someone who splits a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate versus renting a one-bedroom apartment by themselves.

Key findings

  • Adding a roommate in Cleveland cuts rent costs nearly in half. Cleveland renters stand to save an average of 48.1% on rent by splitting a two-bedroom apartment instead of going solo. The average two-bedroom is only $50 more than one one-bedroom rental ($1,400 and $1,350, respectively), generating a monthly savings of $650.
  • Splitting an apartment with a roommate in New York City saves the most at $1,670 per month. Those in the Big Apple are facing an average rent price of $4,470 for a one-bedroom apartment, versus splitting a $5,600 two-bedroom apartment at $2,800 each. This is a 37.4% reduction in monthly rent costs. Across the Hudson River, Jersey City, New Jersey, residents see the second-highest dollar savings on rent with a roommate at $1,465.
  • It makes least sense to add a roommate in these Arizona cities. Sharing a two-bedroom apartment in Tucson, Arizona, will only save an individual $285 per month, the lowest studywide. A one-bedroom apartment costs $920 on average, versus $1,270 for a two-bedroom apartment. Percentage-wise, Scottsdale, Arizona, holds the title for least savings by adding a roommate at 22.1%, or $375 monthly savings.
  • Living alone is relatively cheap in these cities. After Tucson, the cities with the smallest dollar differences between splitting a two-bedroom versus opting for a one-bedroom alone include Wichita, Kansas ($285 savings, $910 rent for one bedroom); El Paso, Texas ($305 savings, $1,210 for one bedroom); Albuquerque, New Mexico ($305 savings, $1,290 for one bedroom); and St. Louis ($315 savings, $990 for one bedroom).

SmartAsset ranks the top cities and how much you can save with a roommate in them.

SmartAsset

Top 10 cities where a roommate saves you the most money per month

  1. New York City
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,670
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 37.4%
  • One-bedroom rent: $4,470
  • Two-bedroom rent: $5,600
  1. Jersey City, New Jersey
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,465
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.9%
  • One-bedroom rent: $3,190
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,450
  1. Boston
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,100
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 38.6%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,850
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,500
  1. San Jose, California
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,065
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 38.6%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,760
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,390
  1. San Francisco
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,050
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 32.8%
  • One-bedroom rent: $3,200
  • Two-bedroom rent: $4,300
  1. New Haven, Connecticut
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $905
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 41.1%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,200
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,590
  1. Miami
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $875
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 34.3%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,550
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,350
  1. Arlington, Virginia
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $810
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 32.3%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,510
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,400
  1. Santa Ana, California
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $780
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 35.5%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,200
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,840
  1. Chicago
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $770
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 38.1%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,020
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,500

Top 10 cities with the highest percentage savings with a roommate

  1. Cleveland
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 48.1%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $650
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,350
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,400
  1. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 47.7%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $530
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,110
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,160
  1. Memphis, Tennessee
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 46.6%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $485
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,040
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,110
  1. Jersey City, New Jersey
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.9%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,465
  • One-bedroom rent: $3,190
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,450
  1. Shreveport, Louisiana
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.3%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $385
  • One-bedroom rent: $850
  • Two-bedroom rent: $930
  1. Detroit
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.2%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $475
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,050
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,150
  1. Nashville, Tennessee
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $720
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,600
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,760
  1. Tampa, Florida
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 44.5%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $735
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,650
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,830
  1. Fresno, California
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 44.1%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $630
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,430
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,600
  1. Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 44%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $550
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,250
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,400

Data and methodology

This SmartAsset study examined data from 100 U.S. cities, comparing the average rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments between March 2024 and March 2025 based on data from Zumper. Specifically, the cost of a one-bedroom was compared with half the cost of a two-bedroom for each city, assuming each roommate pays equal rent.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content