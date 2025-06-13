What a roommate can save you in 100 US cities

Rent prices can shift dramatically depending on local housing demand, sometimes pricing renters out entirely. With the price tag of a one-bedroom rental in many large U.S. cities topping over $2,000 per month, those looking to sign a lease may be hesitant to potentially overextend an already-tight budget. Financial advisors often follow a general rule of thumb: You should not spend more than 28% of your gross income on housing to maintain a sustainable budget. However, in the most expensive cities, this can put people earning the U.S. median household income of $80,610 overextended on housing costs.

One approach to maintaining a short commute and city benefits while cutting costs is to consider adding a roommate to the equation to split housing expenses. But roommates have unquantified costs as well—such as lack of privacy, unexpected guests, or other potential inconveniences. So this begs the question: At what point is it worth adding a roommate to the mix?

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the average savings for someone who splits a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate versus renting a one-bedroom apartment by themselves.

Key findings

Adding a roommate in Cleveland cuts rent costs nearly in half. Cleveland renters stand to save an average of 48.1% on rent by splitting a two-bedroom apartment instead of going solo. The average two-bedroom is only $50 more than one one-bedroom rental ($1,400 and $1,350, respectively), generating a monthly savings of $650.

Splitting an apartment with a roommate in New York City saves the most at $1,670 per month. Those in the Big Apple are facing an average rent price of $4,470 for a one-bedroom apartment, versus splitting a $5,600 two-bedroom apartment at $2,800 each. This is a 37.4% reduction in monthly rent costs. Across the Hudson River, Jersey City, New Jersey, residents see the second-highest dollar savings on rent with a roommate at $1,465.

It makes least sense to add a roommate in these Arizona cities. Sharing a two-bedroom apartment in Tucson, Arizona, will only save an individual $285 per month, the lowest studywide. A one-bedroom apartment costs $920 on average, versus $1,270 for a two-bedroom apartment. Percentage-wise, Scottsdale, Arizona, holds the title for least savings by adding a roommate at 22.1%, or $375 monthly savings.

Living alone is relatively cheap in these cities. After Tucson, the cities with the smallest dollar differences between splitting a two-bedroom versus opting for a one-bedroom alone include Wichita, Kansas ($285 savings, $910 rent for one bedroom); El Paso, Texas ($305 savings, $1,210 for one bedroom); Albuquerque, New Mexico ($305 savings, $1,290 for one bedroom); and St. Louis ($315 savings, $990 for one bedroom).

Top 10 cities where a roommate saves you the most money per month

New York City

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,670

Percentage savings with a roommate: 37.4%

One-bedroom rent: $4,470

Two-bedroom rent: $5,600

Jersey City, New Jersey

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,465

Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.9%

One-bedroom rent: $3,190

Two-bedroom rent: $3,450

Boston

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,100

Percentage savings with a roommate: 38.6%

One-bedroom rent: $2,850

Two-bedroom rent: $3,500

San Jose, California

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,065

Percentage savings with a roommate: 38.6%

One-bedroom rent: $2,760

Two-bedroom rent: $3,390

San Francisco

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,050

Percentage savings with a roommate: 32.8%

One-bedroom rent: $3,200

Two-bedroom rent: $4,300

New Haven, Connecticut

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $905

Percentage savings with a roommate: 41.1%

One-bedroom rent: $2,200

Two-bedroom rent: $2,590

Miami

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $875

Percentage savings with a roommate: 34.3%

One-bedroom rent: $2,550

Two-bedroom rent: $3,350

Arlington, Virginia

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $810

Percentage savings with a roommate: 32.3%

One-bedroom rent: $2,510

Two-bedroom rent: $3,400

Santa Ana, California

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $780

Percentage savings with a roommate: 35.5%

One-bedroom rent: $2,200

Two-bedroom rent: $2,840

Chicago

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $770

Percentage savings with a roommate: 38.1%

One-bedroom rent: $2,020

Two-bedroom rent: $2,500

Top 10 cities with the highest percentage savings with a roommate

Cleveland

Percentage savings with a roommate: 48.1%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $650

One-bedroom rent: $1,350

Two-bedroom rent: $1,400

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Percentage savings with a roommate: 47.7%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $530

One-bedroom rent: $1,110

Two-bedroom rent: $1,160

Memphis, Tennessee

Percentage savings with a roommate: 46.6%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $485

One-bedroom rent: $1,040

Two-bedroom rent: $1,110

Jersey City, New Jersey

Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.9%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,465

One-bedroom rent: $3,190

Two-bedroom rent: $3,450

Shreveport, Louisiana

Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.3%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $385

One-bedroom rent: $850

Two-bedroom rent: $930

Detroit

Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.2%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $475

One-bedroom rent: $1,050

Two-bedroom rent: $1,150

Nashville, Tennessee

Percentage savings with a roommate: 45%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $720

One-bedroom rent: $1,600

Two-bedroom rent: $1,760

Tampa, Florida

Percentage savings with a roommate: 44.5%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $735

One-bedroom rent: $1,650

Two-bedroom rent: $1,830

Fresno, California

Percentage savings with a roommate: 44.1%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $630

One-bedroom rent: $1,430

Two-bedroom rent: $1,600

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Percentage savings with a roommate: 44%

Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $550

One-bedroom rent: $1,250

Two-bedroom rent: $1,400

Data and methodology

This SmartAsset study examined data from 100 U.S. cities, comparing the average rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments between March 2024 and March 2025 based on data from Zumper. Specifically, the cost of a one-bedroom was compared with half the cost of a two-bedroom for each city, assuming each roommate pays equal rent.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.