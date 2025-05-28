Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara hands out awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is awarding 7.7. million dollars this graduation season.

Hundreds of recipients filled the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens for a group photo following an awards ceremony that had the looks and feel of a graduation.

Parents and relatives and supporters applauded with pride as the recipients went up on the steps and announced the name of their scholarship and where they are headed to study.

Some of the scholarships are memorial scholarships named after people who have passed away.

Others fit criteria including students planning to study engineering or play sports.

Others come from donations, with no strings attached, allowing the award-winning nonprofit to make sure they go to students in need.

The average undergrad scholarship is $3,500.

Graduate students often receive more.

Students are grateful and excited about their future.

"We are all going up there and saying our names and saying where we are going off two im going off to UC Berkeley," said Amirsam Jabarri.

He wrote an essay and had an interview, but he thinks a letter from his English and Mock Trial team helped "cinch the deal."

"The most important part of our society is our future and I think that donating to help students fulfill their potentials allows us to do thing that we wouldn't have been able to do before," said schoalrship recipient Kian Strenn, who is heading to UC Santa Barbara.

Jose Soriano plans to go to Santa Barbara City College to study journalism.

Many of the scholarship recipients plan to donate once they are able.

The foundation calls that a virtuous circle.

Donors were invited to a thank you dinner following the ceremony at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

For more information visit https://sbscholarship.org

