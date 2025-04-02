PG&E taking action steps for safety at Diablo Canyon power plant.

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - Diablo Canyon, California's last nuclear power plant, was slated to be completely shut down by this year, but their contracts were renewed until 2030.

Mothers For Peace, a non-profit organization devoted to holding PG&E accountable for their responsibility of safety to the community, has voiced their concerns over the years since the 1970s.

On March 18th, Mothers For Peace wrote a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission saying one of the reactor vessels at Diablo Canyon--Unit 1, Capsule B, to be exact--must be shut down and tested for embrittlement, which is a result of aging and continuous use that could be highly dangerous if left unchecked.

1,000 additional workers are at the power plant now, gearing up for a scheduled outage of Unit 1, and it will be tested for embrittlement, process that takes a period of 18 months.

The planned outage happens every 18 months, alternating between the units, but before the contracts were renewed until 2030, the plan was to shut the plant down by this year, so procedures were running differently.

Now, as the plant prepares to turn off the reactor vessel in question for this 18-month period of testing, Mothers For Peace feels the plant won't be able to handle power demands on just one aged reactor vessel.