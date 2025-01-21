Warming up Wednesday, Santa Ana winds

Temperatures rise across the region Wednesday as we head into a toasty Thursday.

Santa Ana winds increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

High pressure near California & offshore winds is what will boost our temperatures.

Winds calm Thursday night.

Onshore flow and cooling returns Friday.

A low pressure system will bring cool conditions and weekend rain chances, under 1/2 inch expected.

The Red Flag Warning for Ventura County continues until 10pm Tuesday. The PDS Alert has ended.

A fire weather watch will remain in effect for VTA County until Thursday night with northeast winds 20-30mph and up to 50 mph gusts expected.

Another freeze warning Tuesday night for the Ojai Valley 12am-9am with temperature lows near 28 degrees.