Warming up Wednesday, Santa Ana winds
Temperatures rise across the region Wednesday as we head into a toasty Thursday.
Santa Ana winds increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
High pressure near California & offshore winds is what will boost our temperatures.
Winds calm Thursday night.
Onshore flow and cooling returns Friday.
A low pressure system will bring cool conditions and weekend rain chances, under 1/2 inch expected.
The Red Flag Warning for Ventura County continues until 10pm Tuesday. The PDS Alert has ended.
A fire weather watch will remain in effect for VTA County until Thursday night with northeast winds 20-30mph and up to 50 mph gusts expected.
Another freeze warning Tuesday night for the Ojai Valley 12am-9am with temperature lows near 28 degrees.