Local black community reflects on legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Monday, locals marched up state street— from De La Guerra Plaza to the Arlington Theater to commemorate the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.



“There were many, many young people that I've never seen before in a march, and they were there. That's what gives me hope,” said Frances Moore, who lives in Santa Barbara.

The celebrations were infused with music and dance.



Speeches from students and keynote speakers captivated the audience.



“That's the real challenge King left us with —not to step out of the war room, but to step in, to have empathy and some of our hearts out to those who are suffering,” said 15-year-old Husna Balaven, 1st place winner of the Martin Luther King Junior Committee Essay Contest.

It was an emotional day for those who lived through the Civil Rights Movement.



Julius Peterkin says his heart is with Dr. King and the generations of black men and women who came before him — those who did not get to rejoice in the freedom they fought for.



“I think about my mother and father. I get emotional and think about my family who tried to get us to keep going,” said Peterkin.



The contributions of civil rights activists are not lost on the younger generation.



“I'm the first generation born with four freedoms. My mom was born in 1960, and so she was not born with the same rights that I have,” said Stefanie Williams, who lives in Santa Barbara.

Stefanie Williams says there’s still so much work to do— and she’s teaching valuable lessons to her students early on.



“A selective segregation is still happening. As an educator with the young ones, I teach them just to love everybody, to respect people,” said Williams.



The Martin Luther King Junior quote that inspired this year’s theme of service says “Everyone has the power for greatness — not for fame, because greatness is determined by service.”



“If you provide service, you don't worry about being great. It's within your heart. In my opinion, this where you are great,” said Isaac Garrett with the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.

A little bit of service goes a long way.



“As little as you think about it —sometimes just to give a person a smile or say thank you or to compliment—You’d be surprised how appreciative a person might be.”



Next year marks the 19th year that the Martin Luther King Junior Committee of Santa Barbara will uphold the tradition of the unity march and celebrations to honor Dr. King.

